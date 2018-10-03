Kanye West Rumored To Be Headlining Coachella 2019 & Fans Are Pissed: ‘Cancel’ Him

Could Ye be hitting the Coachella stage in April 2019? A report claims that Kanye West will be headlining Coachella 2019, and some fans are not exactly on board with that in the wake of Kanye’s latest pro-Trump comments.

Kanye West, 41, will reportedly be headlining Coachella in 2019 along with Childish Gambino, 35, and Justin Timberlake, 37, according to “informed sources” at Hits Daily Double. Childish Gambino would headline Friday night, while Justin and Kanye would headline Saturday and Sunday. While nothing has been confirmed, the site has accurately predicted the headliners in 2015 and 2017. Kanye previously performed during 2011 Coachella. The 2019 festival is set to take place April 12-14 and 19-21.

Some fans were not happy about the idea of Kanye being a headliner, especially after his pro-Trump rant during the SNL season 44 premiere. “I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies,” Kanye said about supporting Donald Trump, while wearing Donald’s Make America Great Again hat. Once the rumor about the possible headliners spread, Twitter started weighing in. Actress Aisha Tyler tweeted, “No. Just no. # CancelKanye Also…ALL MEN? After the brilliance of Beychella? What the actual f**k.” One fan wrote, “Going to sleep praying @kanyewest doesn’t headline Coachella.” Another fan tweeted, “What the heck @goldenvoice. Cancel Kanye please.”

No. Just no. #CancelKanye Also…ALL MEN? After the brilliance of Beychella? What the actual fuck. https://t.co/GOl9lyHe34 — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) October 2, 2018

Going to sleep praying @kanyewest doesn’t headline Coachella. — Alejandro (@MxJando) October 3, 2018

Coachella usually announces their official lineup in January. While Ye, Justin, and Childish Gambino are great artists, the possibility of a lack of a female artist is concerning. This is a only a rumor for now, and there are still a few months before the announcement.

The rapper released two albums in 2018, and his latest, Yandhi, was supposed to drop already. “I didn’t finish it,” he told TMZ. “A person from my management staff, our management staff, had suggested because the album is so good, it’s my…I started incorporating sounds that you never heard before and pushing it, and having like, concepts that people don’t, you know, talk about.”