‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Admits She’d Love To Have Baby No. 4 With Ex Chris Lopez

Kailyn and Chris’s son Lux is so adorable — but will he get a little brother or sister soon? In a perfect world, that’d be the case, the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star says. We’ve got all the details on her family plans!

Does Kailyn Lowry, 26, have baby fever? Even though the Teen Mom 2 star already has three children — Isaac, 8, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 4, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 1, with Chris Lopez — she admitted she’d have another with one of her former baby daddies. “Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child,” Kailyn admitted in an Us Weekly interview. But it doesn’t seem like that’ll be happening anytime soon! “Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” she said. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book, I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now.”

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has said something like this, though. Back when she appeared on the Teen Mom 2: Unseen Moments special with her mom, the reality star said she wanted another baby. When Dr. Drew Pinsky asked if she’d have the fourth with another dad, she said, “F**k no! I’m going to request sperm from one of them!” And since Jo just remarried and Javi is expecting a son with his new girlfriend, we figured Chris would be the one she’d ask. Looks like we were right! The question is, would he say yes?

Chris and Kailyn met at the University of Delaware and were just friends before turning into something more. While they didn’t plan their pregnancy and their relationship ended soon after her baby bump emerged, the exes have been making it work. Kailyn accused Chris of being just an “Instagram dad” after Lux was born a little over a year ago, but he seems to have been stepping things up ever since. No wonder she’d love to have another with him.

But with no baby announcements on the way, Kailyn has enough to keep her busy. “In the meantime, I will focus on my hair line and business ventures and hopefully the other things will fall into place,” she said. Sounds like a plan!