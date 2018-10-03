Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pushing Off Official Wedding Until Early 2019: Where Will It Be?

Although Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already legally married, their big church wedding is still to come — but it won’t be happening until 2019, according to a new report. Here’s the latest on their plans!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin won’t consider themselves “officially” married until they tie the knot in church “under the eyes of God,” TMZ reports. The pair legally wed in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, but are still planning on having an official church wedding “early next year,” according to the site. It will reportedly be a “big ceremony” and take place in either Ontario, Canada or upstate, New York. Hailey publicly denied getting marred in the courthouse, but various media outlets, including TMZ, have confirmed that a legal wedding definitely took place.

Since Justin and Hailey reconnected at the beginning of June, they’ve been practically inseparable. Fans were shocked when news broke that he proposed to her in the Bahamas over the summer, and he took to Instagram to confirm their engagement shortly after. The lovebirds have taken their romance around the globe throughout the last few months, spending time in places like New York City, Canada, London, Italy, Miami and more. Most recently, the two were spotted at the Stratford Perth Museum in Justin’s hometown, where he referred to Hailey as his “wife” to employees.

“They looked really in love,” a museum employee told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They had big smiles, especially when he introduced her as his wife. I could tell they were really happy — they were both smiling a lot and seemed to be in such good moods, just glowing with happines!”