‘Survivor’ Recap: An Epic Blindside Stuns 1 Alliance At The Very 1st Tribal Council

One tribal council in, and already a blindside on ‘Suvivor: David vs. Goliath’! Half of one tribe was left with their jaws on the floor as the other tribemates teamed up to pull off a surprise elimination!

Episode 2 of Survivor: David vs. Goliath kicks off after a terrifying injury forced Pat to be medically evacuated. It’s not a pretty sight, as the awful weather rages on and storms batter down on both camps. At the David camp, allies Christian and Nick are relieved at their second chance, as it’s no secret that Nick was going to go home if they had to go to tribal. Meanwhile, both tribes find a special gift from Jeff Probst as a reward for braving the tough rain — a tarp and fire making kit.

At the Goliath camp, Dan and Kara‘s close relationship is growing, and some of the women warn Kara not to get too close. She teams up with Natalia and Angelina, who each have men of their own in their back pockets, and they form a super alliance. Natalia and Kara are extra confident, considering they know about Dan’s hidden immunity idol. However, Jeremy takes matters into his own hands and actually searches in Dan’s jacket pocket to discover the idol himself. He shares the information with Mike, and the guys know they hold some power with this new information.

Not everyone at Goliath is sitting as pretty as all these folks, though. Natalie is the obvious loner, and she’s unaware of the fact that everyone else is targeting her. John decides he wants to work with Natalie, and lets her know what everyone else is thinking. She confronts the other players, but the aggressive behavior only makes everyone else want to target her even more. Jeremy tries to talk some sense into Natalie about her lack of self awareness, but she refuses to listen or change.

At the David camp, Davie, who has become a provider of sorts for his tribemates, makes a big discovery. Yep, he finds the first hidden idol over at his camp, and decides to keep the news to himself. Other members of the tribe are starting to talk strategy, and they decide they want to vote out Lyrsa, who they feel is the weakest female player. Luckily, she has her No. 1 ally, Elizabeth, to fill her in on the chatter.

At the challenge, the tribes are playing for both immunity AND an epic fishing kit reward. The Goliath’s take an early DOMINANT lead, but they get a bit tripped up at the puzzle, and the David’s make a comeback. In the midst of some grueling heat, the teams take more than an hour to solve the tricky puzzle. Finally, the Goliath’s are able to pull out the win.

The plan at David is to vote for Lyrsa, but Gabby gets some weird vibes when tribe members like Jess and Bi are reluctant to talk any strategy with her. Elizabeth wants to keep Lyrsa safe, so she pulls Gabby into their alliance, and the ladies decide they want to target Jess. Christian assures Gabby he’s going to vote with her, but he and Nick are still torn between who they want to go for — Jess or Lyrsa.

At tribal council, Nick and Christian decide to vote with Gabby, Elizabeth and Lyrsa, and Jessica is completely blindsided. Those in her alliance are also left completely flabbergasted. Epic!