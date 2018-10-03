January Jones Poses Topless To Raise Breast Cancer Awareness & Urges Women To Get Mammograms

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is why January Jones is urging all women to get a mammogram. She even posted a topless pic as part of her ‘friendly reminder’ — see it here!

“It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys!” Mad Men alum January Jones, 40, revealed on Instagram on Oct. 3. And along with that, she shared a topless photos of herself as “a friendly reminder to get a mammogram!” She further wrote, “@tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles! Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons.” First off, we have to say that we love this. There’s nothing more important than taking care of yourself. And secondly, how amazing does January Jones look?! She’s flawless if you ask us.

And January Jones isn’t the only celebrity acknowledging Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Just a few days ago, pro tennis player Serena Williams got naked and sung “I Touch Myself”. The short clip, which served as a PSA advocating for women to check themselves regularly, was released by the I Touch Myself Project. The organization partnered with bra brand Berlei after the death of Divinyl’s front-woman Chrissy Amphlett, who battled breast cancer. “Chrissy was passionate about spreading awareness of the importance of early detection and wanted the global hit song ‘I Touch Myself’ to be adapted as an anthem for breast health around the world,” the campaign’s website said with the release of Serena’s video.

“This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I’ve recorded a version of The Divinyls’ global hit ‘I Touch Myself’ to remind women to self-check regularly,” Serena said upon posting her nude video. “Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key—it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

We think it’s great that both January and Serena are bringing attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We hope more celebs follow suit and post their own “friendly reminders” for the fans over the next few weeks! To get a free mammogram in Los Angeles, like January was mentioning, sign up for appointments in advance via www.tamaramellon.com for each specific location in Venice, the Fairfax District and Inglewood. All costs are completely covered by Tamara Mellon, regardless of insurance status.

“All women understand the importance of a mammogram, but the process can be quite daunting for some,” Mellon says. “For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we wanted to help alleviate the pressure, and make it easier for women to take that step to get checked. Breast cancer is a disease that’s paramount to the issues women face, and as a brand that cares about women, part of that is fostering a conversation around it. The reason I started this company is to create a platform to speak up on the causes I care about that directly affect women.”