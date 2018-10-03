Is Tupac Alive? Suge Knight’s Son Claims The Supposedly Dead Rapper Is Living In Malaysia

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight’s son, Suge J. Knight, shockingly claimed that Tupac Shakur is still alive in a series of wild Instagram photos that supposedly show an older version of the rapper posing with 50 Cent and Beyonce.

Woah! Is Tupac Shakur still alive? According to Marion “Suge” Knight‘s son he is! Suge J. Knight took to his Instagram page on Oct. 2 to post the first of a series of bizarre posts claiming the late rapper is alive and well and living in Malaysia. The headline-making claim all started with a simple but effective post that read, “TUPAC IS ALIVE” and led to some pretty interesting “proof” from there, including two pics that actually show an older looking Tupac posing with none other than Beyonce and 50 Cent. In the pics, Bey and 50 can be seen posing with their arms around what does appear to be an older looking Tupac. “get the strap y’all see it,” he captioned the 50 photo. “He never left us. They’ll be after me soon smh. For y’all tho 💯,” the caption for the Bey photo read.

In addition to the “older Tupac” photos, Suge posted a screenshot of a text message conversation between what we’re assuming is him and an unidentified person. “You said to [sic] much, time for you to go,” text messages from the other person read. “The truth will be out and I’m not going anywhere,” read the response. Suge also claimed he knew Tupac’s location in another post that read, “TUPAC IS IN Malaysia.” He topped it all off by mentioning the Illuminati and a post that said he’s “not on drugs.”

Suge’s Instagram spree is just one example of the many times various people have claimed Tupac was faking his death. The beloved star was mysteriously shot in a drive-by shooting on the streets of Las Vegas back on Sept. 7, 1996 and in Sept. 2017, a source involved in the LAPD investigation of the incident told People the attack was brought on by “gang retaliation” against Suge’s father, Suge Sr.

“[Shakur] wanted to get out of jail and he basically signed his life away to Suge,” the source said. “He didn’t want to do it, but when he does that they own him.” Suge Sr. was an affiliate of the L.A. street gang, Mob Piru and was in rivalry with the Compton Crips. “Mob Piru was built off of Death Row,” the source continued. “They had been around for a while, but Suge put them on the map and they started making money and became big.” Since Tupac signed with Suge Sr., he “immediately becomes enemies with the Crips.”

According to the source, on the day of his death, Tupac was involved in an altercation with Crips member Orlando Anderson at a casino after Orlando tried to steal a Death Row Records medallion from a Mob Piru member earlier that same day. The attempted theft led to a fistfight between Orlando and the Mob member and when Tupac saw Orlando at the casino later, he attacked him. Tupac’s death was revenge for the attack. “It was simple retaliation: you mess with one of ours, we will mess with one of yours,” the source said. “If Orlando had never been jumped in the hotel, they never would have killed Tupac that night.”

We’ll continue updating if more details to this story become available. Suge’s posts are getting a lot of attention and has definitely led to a lot of followers asking questions. We’ll see if he posts anything else soon!