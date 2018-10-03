Happy 49th Birthday Gwen Stefani: See Her Most Adorable Pics Ever With Blake Shelton

It’s Gwen Stefani’s birthday! The singer is 49 today, October 3, and we’ve rounded up her cutest photos with Blake Shelton to celebrate! — Take a look!

Gwen Stefani turns 49! But, it appears as though the singer is completely aging backwards. — She’s never looked better! And, it could be because she’s so happy in her personal life. Gwen’s relationship with Blake Shelton, 42, has been at the forefront of Hollywood romance news because of their amazing chemistry, which first sparked on set of The Voice in 2014. Now, they’ve been happily dating for nearly four years now. Celebrate Gwen’s big day with a look at her cutest photos with Blake by clicking through our attached gallery!

The birthday girl recently posted a video to her Instagram page of her man serenading her inside a set trailer. “I’m so grateful,” Gwen captioned the video of her smiling, as Blake performed his hit “Turning Me On” on the guitar. So, we’re hoping Gwen posts a similar video of Blake singing to her for her 49th birthday! As you may recall, last year on Gwen’s birthday, Blake tweeted at her and said, “Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!” — to which she replied, “thank you for save my life”.

Gwen and Blake started dating in late 2015, following their very public divorces. The first sparked romance rumors on set of The Voice when Gwen was a judge on the singing competition show. Gwen announced her split from Gavin Rossdale, 50, in August 2015, where she said they came to a mutual agreement that they would no longer be partners in their marriage. Nonetheless, they do remain partners as co-parents to their three children — Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. At the time of their split, it was reported that Gavin had cheated with the couple’s nanny.

Gwen Stefani and blake Shelton in Las Vegas at her ‘Just A Girl’ concert residency in June 2018.

Meanwhile, just one month before news of Gwen and Gavin’s split, Blake and his now ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, 34, announced that they would be divorcing. Rumors of a cheating scandal also spread when the country singers split unexpectedly.