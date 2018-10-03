Gisele Bundchen Reveals She Cried When She Was Forced To Walk A Fashion Show Topless

Gisele Bundchen released her tell-all memoir ‘Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life’ on Oct. 2, and in it, she wrote about some terrifying career moments, including the first time she walked topless on a runway.

Gisele Bundchen, 38, shared a very intimate and heartbreaking moment in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, which was released on Oct. 2, when she revealed that she almost ran away from walking the runway that helped her break into a successful modeling career after realizing she had to go topless. The Brazilian beauty explained that her modeling career was almost over when the opportunity to walk the 1998 Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer show came up, but she “began to cry” and considered “running away” after learning the details about the lack of clothing. Fortunately, Gisele was saved by a makeup artist who saw the panic on her face and offered a solution. “As soon as Val, the makeup artist, saw the situation, she said she would paint a top on me using white makeup,” Gisele wrote in her book. “Val told me how beautiful it looked and said that the runway was so dark nobody would know. If Val hadn’t shown up then, I seriously doubt I could have walked the runway.”

In addition to writing about the pivotal modeling moment, Gisele expressed her feelings about who she felt she was back then. The now mom-of-two said she “couldn’t believe” that she was given the opportunity of the international McQueen show because she was a teenager (she was 18 at the time) who spoke “limited English” and was having no luck with her auditions. For that show, however, she beat out thousands of other beautiful women who lined up in the streets to audition for a spot. When she was picked, she explained that she was given three “looks” that she would be wearing and was fitted right away. The runway required her to walk in rain which hid the tears she had beforehand. “No one could tell what was rain and what was tears,” she said.

Gisele’s anxious and depressing moment at the McQueen show was actually derived from deeper issues that she had for a long time before that. “I was a good girl,” she continued to write. “I was a tomboy. I was someone whose big breasts had embarrassed her since she’d hit puberty. I was a girl gripped by the fear that my family would feel so embarrassed they would never to me again. I was terrified.” Luckily, her family didn’t see the pics of the show when they came out since the availability of the internet was very limited in the late 1990s, and her walk was extremely successful. “It turned out that walking in Alexander McQueen’s show was the beginning of my international career,” she admitted.