Jenelle Evans’ Husband Slams Trans Community In Vicious Attack: ‘They Are All Perverts’

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason got fired from ‘Teen Mom 2’ over transphobic and homophobic remarks. Now he’s at it again calling the trans community ‘perverts’ in a new attack.

David Eason must feel like he has nothing to lose ever since getting fired from Teen Mom 2 in February. Jenelle Evans‘ husband and baby daddy got canned for posting homophobic and transphobic tweets and now he’s doubling down on his hate towards the trans community. It started when he posted a meme on Sept. 28 that showed a college girl on top and read “In Democratic America, if this girls sees a penis at a party its a crime.” Then it showed a little girl in a bathroom beneath that read “But if this girl sees a penis in the women’s bathroom it’s tolerance,” referring to North Carolina’s now overturned “bathroom law.”

One fan called him out and he got into an argument in the comments where he called all transgender people “perverts.” A user named Jennifer told him “Trans people are not automatically perverts. Anyone can be a pervert,” and he responded back, “

Jennifer tried yet again to reason with David to no avail, as he added “If there isn’t any perverts in the bathroom we wouldn’t have to worry about children being curious or accidentally walking in on someone. When they see a trans that looks like a clown walk in they will probably stare because it’s very strange to normal people. Kids naturally know there is something wrong and different.”

David was fired from Teen Mom 2 on February 20 after getting into a similar argument with people on Twitter. Though he later deleted his account, screengrabs showed him telling one user, “What makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent? Because you think you know me? Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Another Twitter user asked David if he planned on teaching his kids “to hate gay and transgender people,” to which he responded, “No, I’m going to teach them not to associate with them or be that way. If you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas.”

After he got canned for the incredibly offensive remarks, Jenelle stood by her husband and told TMZ that from now on he would keep his controversial opinions private. She told the site, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.” It looks like that last part has gone completely out the window.