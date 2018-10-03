‘Lethal Weapon’: Damon Wayans Quits Just Months After Co-Star Clayne Crawford Was Fired

‘Lethal Weapon’ just took yet another dramatic turn. One week after the season 3 premiere and months after co-star Clayne Crawford was fired, Damon Wayans announced that he’s QUITTING the show.

Sounds like Lethal Weapon will be ending season 3 without Riggs — and Murtagh. Damon Wayans says he’s quitting the show after 13 episodes of the third season. “I’m going to be quitting the show in December after we finish the initial 13 [episodes], he told the Electronic Urban Report in a video interview. “I really don’t know what they’re planning, but that’s what I’m planning. I’m a 58-year-old diabetic, and I’m working 16-hour days.” HollywoodLife has reached out to FOX for comment.

“I’m giving them enough time to find a replacement,” Damon added. Seann William Scott joined the cast in season 3 as Murtagh’s new partner, Wesley Cole. He made his debut in the season 3 premiere. The show currently airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.

Damon’s sudden departure comes in the wake of Clayne Crawford, who played Riggs in the first two seasons, was fired in May 2018 for alleged inappropriate on-set behavior. Damon shared a video on Twitter of an incident that happened between him and Clayne on set. “How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford” Damon tweeted. Clayne said on the Drinkin’ Bros podcast that the accusations regarding his alleged hostile behavior on set were a “blatant f**king lie.”However, he did apologize for his reaction where he went off an assistant director after sounds on set interrupted a scene he was directing. Clayne’s character was killed off in the season 3 premiere. Lethal Weapon is based on the classic movies, which starred Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as Riggs and Murtagh. What is Lethal Weapon without Riggs and Murtagh? We’ll just have to wait and see.