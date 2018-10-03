Cristiano Ronaldo Vehemently Denies Rape Allegations: It’s An ‘Abominable Crime’

Five days after Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, he took to Twitter to fire back and viciously deny the allegations. See his response here.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on Twitter Oct. 3. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations.” The soccer stars response comes five days after German magazine, Der Spiegel, broke the news that a woman named Kathryn Mayorga had filed a lawsuit accusing Cristiano of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

In her lawsuit, Kathryn claims that Cristiano exposed himself to her, asked her for oral sex, and then pulled her into a bedroom, where he raped her while she screamed “no, no, no.” After the incident, Kathryn says Cristiano apologized to her. Apparently, he came clean to members of his team about what allegedly happened, and Kathryn claims that those team members tried to “coerce” her to stay quiet about it by paying her $375,000. “What they said today: Fake, fake news,” Cristiano said on Instagram Live, the day the lawsuit went public. “They want to promote my name. It’s normal. They want to be famous — to say my name.”

After the alleged incident, Kathryn says she went to the police and had an examination at a hospital. She was reportedly warned by a detective AND a nurse that she would “be the subject of public humiliation” if she came forward with her accusations against Cristiano at the time. In the lawsuit, Kathryn accuses Cristiano of battery, and charges that he and his “fixers” caused her “emotional distress” because of their “coercion and fraud.” She also asks to overturn the $370,000 settlement she made with Cristiano in 2010.

It appears that Cristiano’s longtime girlfriend, Gina Rodriguez, is standing by him amidst these shocking accusations — she was by his side watching his team, Juventus, play on Oct. 2