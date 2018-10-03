Are you ready, witches? The very first trailer for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ dropped on Oct. 3, and we are already completely obsessed with this show! Kiernan Shipka is perfect as the teenage witch!

Kiernan Shipka for the win! The Mad Men starlet made her debut at Sabrina Spellman in the first trailer for the Sabrina reboot, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Kiernan casts a spell on all of us with her charm and sass. She had big shoes to fill after Melissa Joan Hart played the iconic witch for 7 years, but Kiernan proves in the trailer that she has what it takes. “In the town of Greendale, where it always feels like Halloween, there lived a girl who was half-witch, half-mortal, who on her 16th birthday, would have to choose between two worlds: the witch world of her family, and the human world of her friends,” Sabrina says in the trailer. “And that girl was me.”

Sabrina will not conform to anyone’s idea of her. She is the epitome of fierce. Speaking of fierce, we have to talk about Aunt Zelda. In the final moments of the trailer, Zelda kills Aunt Hilda! “She annoyed me so I killed her,” she tells Ambrose (Chance Perdomo). “We buried her in the yard.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on the comic book series of the same name. The show also stars Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Miranda Otto will play Aunt Zelda, and Lucy Davis will play Aunt Hilda. Even though the show hasn’t even premiered yet, it has already been renewed for season 2! Each season will consist of 10 episodes.

The Netflix show is going to be very different from the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series. The streaming site is dubbing Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a “dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.” The series will be in the same “vein” as Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist. Sabrina will be reconciling with “her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.” Count us in. We’ll join the coven, no questions asked.