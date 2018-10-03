Stars Wearing Sweaters, Blazers & Jeans For Fall — Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More

It’s officially fall, y’all! These stars have been rocking plaid blazers, cozy sweaters, and trendy boots. Get some fall fashion inspo from your fave celebs right here!

I’m normally a dress girl, especially in the summer, but there is something about fall that makes me want to rock separates! Seeing celebs like Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and many more rocking trendy denim paired with plaid tops, and cozy sweaters makes the style so attainable. It’s fun to check out these celebs and copy their outfits! See Kaia Gerber, Carrie Underwood and more stars rocking their fall outfits in the gallery attached above!

Khloe Kardashian paired tuxedo pants with a slick blazer for “work” but bumped up the sex appeal with a lacy bustier underneath! It’s the perfect combination of business and pleasure! Pregnant Carrie kept things casual with skinny jeans and a fitted gray top, showing off her baby bump. While filming a movie in NYC, Selena Gomez rocked jeans and a white tee with an orange bomber jacket. The classic combo is elevated with a pop of color, and it’s so easy to throw on a jacket and look totally trendy!

View this post on Instagram WORK A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 18, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Gigi Hadid rocked a similar look — jeans and a white tee, but added a bright pink top for some pizzazz. Kendall rocked teal jeans with a baggy flannel top in New York City, along with black boots. It’s the perfect “undone” yet fashionable look! Another classic combo is a striped sweater and dark jeans, like Jennifer Garner wore while running errands. This is a simple and timeless look!