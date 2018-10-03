Cardi B Determined To Change ‘Aggressive Behavior’ For Kulture After Turning Herself Into Police

Cardi B had an epiphany after surrendering herself to the NYPD on Oct. 1, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s how the singer will apply the ‘reality check’ to her temper.

Cardi B, 25, may be listening to Offset’s fears. As a source told us before, the Migos member was worried for their daughter, Kulture, after Cardi’s hot temper led to her allegedly ordering an attack against two bartenders in New York in August and then her police surrender on Oct. 1. Now, after owning up to her alleged ambush against Baddie Gi and Jade — the Angels Strip Club bartender whom Cardi reportedly thought had slept with Offset — the “I Like It” singer can think clearly. “Cardi definitely had a reality check that she needs to change her aggressive behavior as soon as she turned herself into police,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Cardi has never been afraid to speak her mind, even if that means she gets physical at times.”

By “physical,” our source could be referring to how Cardi’s entourage reportedly came after the bartender sisters with “bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device,” TMZ reported. And then there was the brawl at the Sept. 10 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, where the “Bodak Yellow” rapper chucked a shoe at rival Nicki Minaj, 35! Our source now claims that Cardi will vent her anger in a healthier way. “But she came to a harsh realization when getting fingerprinted and a mug shot taken,” our insider continues. “She understands now that lashing out at others is not worth the risk of doing time in jail.”

The change of heart is mostly for one person. “Cardi is beyond obsessed with being an amazing mother to Kulture and the thought of being away from her daughter for any amount of time is unfathomable,” our source reveals. “She knows she has to be a better mom and change her ways if she wants to be around for her daughter.” Offset would agree. We learned that he feared for Cardi’s “anger management issues” after she became a mother, a new role she took on after welcoming Kulture on July 10. “The same thing that attracted Offset to Cardi, her wild personality, now makes him nervous because she is also the mother of his baby,” a source close to Offset EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 1.

So, what’s next? Cardi is reportedly scheduled for a court appearance on Oct. 29, according to CNN. And she’s facing up to one year in jail, as three criminal defense attorneys have told HL. As for what the hip hop icon is being held accountable for, the NYPD shared the following statement: “Cardi B received a desk appearance for reckless assault, misdemeanor offensive, and she’s released to the 109 Precinct. She was given a desk appearance ticket and she’s going to appear at a later date and the charges were for assault and reckless endangerment. She’s been released and wasn’t put through the system.”