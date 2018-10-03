Brad Pitt Relives His ‘Thelma & Louise’ Look On Set Of New Film — See Sexy Long Hair

Brad Pitt just gets better with age! The actor was spotted with a sexy new do’ on the set of his latest film and we’re swooning! — Take a look at his sultry long hair!

Brad Pitt, 54, was photographed in full-on character for his new Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood on October 2! The actor was spotted with a noticeable new do’ — which featured long sultry locks — a hair style we’ve definitely seen him rock in the past. Brad’s long hair reminds of his character, J.D. in the 1991 classic, Thelma & Louise. See his look below!

As mentioned, Brad was in his full Cliff Booth character while on the Los angeles set. He donned a yellow Hawaiian shirt and blue jeans, along with aviator sunglasses. Also in photos with the actor were his fellow co-stars, Margaret Qualley, who plays Kitty Kat, and Lena Dunham, who portrays Gypsy. A cast member who was noticeably absent from the set photo was Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio stars as Rick Dalton in the forthcoming film.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood tells the story of a fading western TV star (DiCaprio), and his longtime stunt double (Pitt), as they struggle to adjust to a Hollywood they no longer recognize. DiCaprio’s character’s next-door neighbor, Sharon Tate will actually be played by his former Wolf of Wall Street on-screen lover, (Margot Robbie). Robbie’s character later becomes a victim of the Manson family’s infamous murders.

Brad Pitt, Lena Dunham and Margaret Qualley on set of their forthcoming Quentin Tarantino film, ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Brad Pitt as J.D. in the 1991 film, ‘Thelma & Louise’.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood also stars, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, James Marsden, Lorenza Izzo, Rumer Willis, Dreama Walker, Costa Ronin, Victoria Pedretti, and Madisen Beaty. The film is set for release in 2019.