Brad Pitt Focusing On Being A Better Dad While Healing From Angelina Jolie Who ‘Changed Him Forever’

While their bitter custody battle rages on, Brad Pitt is concentrating on being the best dad he can be to his six kids with ex Angelina Jolie, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Two years after their shocking split Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, are still battling over who gets to spend how much time with their six children. But, while their bitter dispute rages on, the hunky actor is laser focused on two things – being a great dad to his kids and his work. And Brad is trying to do both those things, all while recovering from their heartbreaking split. That’s what a source close to Brad is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife.

The insider claims, “Brad is focused on being a better father every day and working on his career, all while still healing from his divorce with Angelina. Their ongoing custody war is only making it harder for Brad to recover from the end of their marriage but he perseveres. He continues to want more time with the kids, while she wants more child support from him. So something has to give.”

As fans of Brad and Angelina know, at the heart of their bitter battle is the custody of their six children – Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The dispute spilled out into the public arena in August when Angelina and her team accused Brad of not fulfilling his financial duty as a father, alleging in court papers that he has “paid no meaningful child support since separation.” It’s a claim that Brad – who is currently filming the upcoming movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood with Quentin Tarantino – and his team has disputed. Behind-the-scenes though, our source claims that Brad is trying to adjust to how he and Angie relate to each other these days.

“Brad struggles with the new dynamic of his relationship with Angelina,” the person says. “He is learning how best to co-parent with her as she continues to make his life challenging with her attorneys.” Ultimately, the impact on the actor may be lasting. The person says, “Brad is also coming to the realization that he may never be completely whole again after Angelina who has really changed him and how he deals with relationships forever.” In the meantime, his custody dispute with his ex continues. HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad’s rep for comment but have yet to receive a response.