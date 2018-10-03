Blake Shelton Posts Wildly Sexy Pic Of Gwen Stefani & Professes His Love On Her 49th Birthday

Gwen Stefani is one lucky lady! The singer turns 49 on Oct. 3, and her man, Blake Shelton, publicly gushed over her in a sweet birthday message on Twitter. Check it out here!

Blake Shelton knows he has a GOOD thing going with Gwen Stefani, and he made sure the world knew it, too, on her 49th birthday, Oct 3. The country superstar shared a super sexy photo of Gwen, in which she’s showing off her toned stomach while wearing a bra, jacket left unbuttoned and short-shorts. “Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday,” Blake joked. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you!!!” It’s been almost THREE years since Blake and Gwen started dating after connecting on the set of The Voice after their respective divorces, and it’s safe to say their relationship is stronger than ever!

Since things have been so serious between these two for quite some time, fans have anxiously been waiting for Blake to propose. However, he’s made it clear that they are not in any rush, and are simply enjoying things the way they’ve been going. That’s not to say that these two aren’t BEYOND in love. In fact, just last month, Gwen shared the sweetest video EVER of Blake serenading her with one of his songs, and she looked absolutely smitten as she swayed along.

“Neither [Blake or Gwen] need [marriage] to feel committed to each other,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re both undeniably ‘all in’ when it comes to their relationship.”

Somehow it feels more like MY birthday everyday.. Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/2SX59P4OWP — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2018

Both Blake and Gwen went through pretty traumatic breakups from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively, in 2015, so it’s no surprise that they’d want to take things slow and just enjoy where they’re at. An engagement ring WOULD be a pretty sweet birthday gift, though…right?