Beyonce is pulling out all the stops with her ‘OTR II’ Tour coming to a close. She’s giving her audiences an eyeful of her bare butt in a shimmering thong leotard.

Beyonce is known for her sexy stage costumes, but she’s managed to outdo herself as her On The Run II Tour with husband JAY Z is coming to a close. She wore one of her raciest outfits ever when she hit the stage to open their concert in Vancouver, BC on Oct. 2. The lucky Canucks got an eyeful of Bey’s bountiful booty as she rocked a silver sequined leotard fashioned as a blazer top. But when the turned around, look out! The thong backside showed off her bare butt cheeks which are so toned and tight from her intense dance routines. CLICK HERE FOR THE BEYONCE THONG LEOTARD PICS.

Bey, 36, added even more spice to the outfit by making it appear that she was wearing garters that attached to her matching silver thigh high boots. They came right up to the base of her booty as to make sure it was fully bare for total hotness value. When she initially took the stage the superstar wore a matching flat-topped, wide-brimmed hat and a white fur stole, but she ditched those as the song began.

The singer has been switching up her wardrobe throughout the tour of Europe and North America and seems to be saving her sexiest looks for last. The couple’s final concert date is in Seattle on Oct. 4 and we can’t wait to see if she wears this outfit again or manages to don something even sexier. For the Vancouver show, Bey pulled out all the stops with her costumes. She included a plunging gold long-sleeved bodysuit covered in glittering fringe. Bey also included matching thigh high boots for that ensemble as well. Then she blew everyone’s mind in another costume change where she wore an off the shoulder body hugging catsuit that looked as if she’d been dipped in silver glitter, which she debuted in Santa Clara on Sept. 29.

Bey wore a white tulle mini dress that features a tiny short skirt with a long train that made her look bridal when she performed “Resentment.” She then changed into a gold lame bodysuit that looked like it was painted onto her body along with thigh high boots for “Naughty Girl.” She had so many new costumes and changes that fans could barely keep up! At the start of the tour in June, some fans slammed her outfits as being too similar to the ones she wore on the original OTR tour in 2014. No one can claim that anymore with what she trotted out in Vancouver!