Ben Affleck Continues To Put Heart & Soul Into Rehab Treatment: He’s Banishing His Demons

Ben Affleck is on his way to becoming a brand new man. He has responded ‘really well’ to treatment, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s 100% dedicated to getting clean.

The world might be witnessing the rebirth of Ben Affleck, 46. After hitting rock bottom, where his soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 46, had to drive him to rehab, Ben has seemingly turned his life around, displaying a buff body after completing a 30 days of rehab. “Ben is doing amazing right now,” a source close to Ben EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s responding to treatment really well. He’s putting his heart and soul into getting better again and banishing his demons.”

In addition to combating his alcoholism, the treatment has been “incredibly beneficial” to Ben because, as the source tells HollywoodLife.com, he’s been able to “take time out from his every day life and just focus fully on himself and his recovery.” Ben has always “struggled with the celebrity side of acting,” according to the source, especially with his life being played out very publicly. Being removed from the spotlight and the pressure of the life of a movie star has helped him get back on his feet. “Being in a safe place where he can take time out from the craziness of life is exactly what Ben needed. He’s undergoing a lot of therapy, and he’s being forced into doing a lot of self-examination, which is tough at times, but totally invaluable.”

“He’s also spending a lot of time working out and caring for his body—which is apparent from the recent photos of him,” the insider added. That’s certainly an understatement. After completing 30 days in rehab, Ben was looking swole while walking around Los Angeles. During his first thirty days, Ben hit the gym at his home, helping to shed the pounds while kicking his demons to the curb.

Though Ben’s completed 30 days, he’s not done “receiving care” and will remain dedicated to getting healthy. Thankfully, he has someone cheering him on with every step. “Throughout it all, Jen has been his rock,” the Ben insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “as she always has been. She’s more than just the mother of his children. She’s his family, his best friend, and Ben seriously thinks he may be dead by now if she hadn’t taken charge of the situation and gotten him into treatment—and for that alone he will be eternally grateful to her.”