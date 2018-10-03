See Pic
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid Puts Abs On Display In Crop Top As She Holds Hands With The Weeknd On Date Night

The Weeknd Bella Hadid
Music Writer

This is a date night done right! Bella Hadid showed off her flawless bod during a romantic night out with her beau. See her sexy date night outfit!

Not only are Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 28, couple goals, they’re style goals too! The pair stepped out on Oct. 2 for a New York City date night, and were looking effortlessly cool in matching black outfits. Bella turned heads in a tight-fitting crop top as she held Abel’s hand, and it looked like the runway model has been putting in some work at the gym. Her flat, toned abs were on fire! The catwalk stunner has never looked better!

Bella was the ultimate proponent of street style as she paired her crop top with loose-fitting, hole-filled jeans. Her baggy trousers sat low on her waist, but were held up thanks to a thin, black braided belt. Despite her low-key look, Bella still was the picture of glamour. The star added a camouflage print saddle bag to her ensemble, and rocked a pair of oversized hoops in her ears! So chic!

Before jet-setting back to New York, Bella spent the week in Paris, walking only the most major runway shows as part of Paris Fashion Week. From opening Off-White’s fashion show, to serving looks at the Chrome Hearts after party, the model stole the show every time. Plus, she spent- her fair share of time in Milan, were she was spotted in a plethora of shows there as well. Her first show in Milan was for Alberta Ferretti, and of course she also walked at the Moschino show, for her designer friend Jeremy Scott. When she hit the catwalk for fashion house Versace, the star stood out in big-time in a one-shouldered, yellow dress, which was paired with sneakers of the same hue.

Despite the fashion week madness, Bella still has made plenty of time for her man Abel. Now that she’s back in NYC, the two have been inseparable, and of course, are making plenty of time for one-on-one romance. We’ll keep you posted on all their date nights to come!