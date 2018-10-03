Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Custody War Rages On: They Have ‘No Truce’ Says Report

Batten down the hatches — we’re in this for the long haul! Brad and Angelina are still in the middle of their custody battle, two years after filing for divorce.

Will it ever end? Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 43, have been fighting for custody of their six children since Angie filed for divorce in September 2016, and we’ve got an update! Turns out the battle is far from over, a source told Us Weekly . “There is no truce,” the insider said. “Angie is extremely hard to deal with, period. She wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise.” And what she wants is primary custody of her children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. She even ditched her old divorce lawyer and hired Samantha Bley DeJean in August to try and get her way.

“Angie is once again doing things that are interfering with Brad’s custodial time with the children,” the source added. “There have been several occasions in recent weeks in which the kids have been late, with Brad unable to reach anyone for answers.” Angelina, on the other hand, has been spending a ton of time with her kids. Just this past summer alone, she was seen out and about with each one of them whether she was going on shopping dates with her girl, grabbing ice cream with her son or taking her whole brood on a Labor Day hike.

If Angelina really has been keeping Brad from their kids, it’s no wonder he has called the past few years “a living hell,” according to a source close to the actor. “Brad couldn’t care less about Angelina supposedly missing him, or regretting filing for divorce,” the insider told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That relationship is well and truly over as far as he’s concerned, and Brad has zero desire to revisit it, and give it a second shot. The past couple of years have been a living hell for Brad, and it’s made him question if he ever actually, truly, knew the real Angelina, because he never imagined that the woman he fell in love with and married could behave in the way she has toward him.”

We just hope this custody battle doesn’t damage Brad’s relationships with all six of his kids. During tough times like these, it’s important for the family members to stick together.