Josh Mehl: 5 Things About The Witness At Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s NYC Wedding

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin quietly got married at a New York courthouse last month, their pal, Josh Mehl, was on-hand as a witness. Here’s everything to know.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin DID get married when they visited a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, TMZ is now reporting. As previously reported, the pair tied the knot without a prenup, and are still planning to have a formal ceremony with friends and family. At their courthouse nuptials, though, only two people were in attendance, according to TMZ — a preacher, Jeffrey Quinn, who works at Nyack College just outside NYC, and a pal, Josh Mehl, who served as a witness. Here’s more about Josh:

1. He’s a worship leader. Justin met Josh through attending church at Hillsong. Josh is known for his work as a worship leader at the Los Angeles branch of Hillsong, and has served as a mentor to Justin over the years. “I Have learned so much from you,” Justin wrote on Instagram, about Josh, in 2017. “I’m a better man because of you. I’m a better friend because of you. You have been a true example of what Following Jesus looks like and I’m so grateful I get to walk through this life knowing you.”

2. He’s well-educated. Josh attended Tesoro High School in California, then went on to get a theology degree at Seattle Pacific University.

3. He confirmed he was in NYC on Sept. 13. On the very same day Justin and Hailey were spotted heading to the courthouse in New York City, Josh posted various photos from the Big Apple on Instagram.

4. Hailey follows him on Instagram. In another confirmation of how close Josh is to the couple, Hailey is one of his followers on Instagram. Justin does not follow Josh, but his list of people who he follows is very short (only 92 names).

5. Josh is also friends with Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez. Selena was spotted out and about with Josh back in March, just months before he got back together with Hailey in June.