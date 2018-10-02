Tristan Thompson’s ‘Determined’ To Be Faithful To Khloe Kardashian & Never Cheat Again

With the NBA season getting underway this month, Tristan Thompson is focusing all his energy on basketball in hopes that he doesn’t slip up and cheat on Khloe Kardashian again.

While Khloe Kardashian has moved back to Cleveland to be with baby daddy Tristan Thompson during the Cavs’ 2018-2019 season, she can’t be sure of what he’s up to on the road. He’ll stay well-behaved when at home with his girlfriend and their baby True Thompson, 5 months, but during long away stretches the 27-year-old will be temped by beautiful women. After getting busted in April for allegedly cheating with a strip club worker when her was in New York to play the Knicks, he has zero chances left with Khloe when it comes to other women. “Tristan knows he can’t f**k up again, and that if he does Khloe will kick him to the curb, so he’s focusing all his energy on basketball, and on playing his best season yet,” a source close to the baller tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“Tristan is constantly surrounded by temptation, hot chicks literally throw themselves at him, and are constantly flirting with him and vying for his attention. Tristan is doing his upmost to ignore it all though and to focus on what matters most, Khloe, his kids, and his career,” our insider continues.

“It ain’t easy though, Tristan is young, he’s in his prime, and all the attention he gets is enough to tempt anyone. But after being caught out before and nearly losing everything he holds dearest, he’s determined to be better, to be the man he knows he can be, and to be faithful and loyal to Khloe. She’s his heart and soul and he never wants to hurt or humiliate her ever again,” our source adds

Some fans are still mad at Khloe for taking him back after all of the pain and humiliation he caused her. Eventually she decided to forgive him for the sake of their young family. The 34-year-old got to keep a close eye on him all summer as he spent most of his off season it in Calabasas with the reality star and their daughter, rebuilding her trust. No woman in her right mind would make a play for Tristan with Koko around. But with far away games in other cities, Tristan needs to not have any guys nights out on the town, especially at strip clubs. Everyone with a smart phone will be looking to see if he does anything to betray Khloe again.