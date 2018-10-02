The Trump sisters spent some quality time together in NYC on Oct. 1, and Tiffany Trump looked chic as ever in her tight black pants and stylish blazer. See the pics here.

Tiffany Trump’s style is making headlines once again! This time, Donald Trump’s youngest daughter stepped out with her half sister, Ivanka Trump, and Ivanka’s family in New York City on Oct. 1, wearing skintight, black pants. The ensemble put her incredible legs on full display, and she paired them with a powder blue blazer. Along with the blazer, she wore a black studded belt with matching bag. Tiffany was also seen holding a textbook, so even though she was a couple hundred miles away from her law school in D.C., she was clearly still keeping up with her studies! SEE THE NEW PICS OF TIFFANY IN NEW YORK CITY HERE.

Over the last few weeks, Tiffany has been spending quite a bit of time in New York. She supported her father during his United Nations speech last month, and also made an appearance at New York Fashion Week at the beginning of September. Of course, all of this is amongst her time spent at Georgetown University for law school! The busy fall comes after quite a relaxing summer for Tiffany, who spent a lot of time in Europe on her break from school.

For the night out in NYC, Tiffany and Ivanka were also joined by Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, and their two eldest kids. The sisters have been seen together quite a bit lately, and it looks like Tiffany is getting some quality boding time in with her niece and nephews too!