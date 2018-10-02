‘This Is Us’: The Heartbreaking Reveal You Totally Missed In The Latest Flash Forward

The flash forward in the ‘This Is Us’ season 3 premiere may have given us a hint about Toby and Kate’s future. While you were trying to figure out the ‘her’ mystery, you may have missed this important moment.

When Randall calls Toby in the final moments of the This Is Us season 3 premiere, Toby takes off his glasses. When he does that, it shows that he’s not wearing a wedding ring. As we all know, Toby and Kate got married in the season 2 finale. Removing his glasses may have just revealed Toby and Kate are divorced in the future.

Now he might have just taken his ring off, but Kate is also not featured in the future with Toby. The space next to Toby in the bed is completely made. We have so many questions. The episode also sparked the theory that Kate could be the mysterious “her.” Randall asks Toby, “You coming down?” Toby replies, “Yeah, I don’t know if I should.” Randall follows up with, “She wants you to be there, Tobe.”

While there are *many* theories going around the identity of “her,” it seems a bit too obvious for “her” to be Kate. Maybe Toby and Kate did get divorced after their fertility struggles, but Rebecca is actually “her.” Rebecca and Toby get along, and he’s a part of the family. Creator Dan Fogelman did confirm that the “her” mystery will not be drawn out for seasons, so you’re going to get answers soon. “With this ‘her’ thing, for instance, by the half way mark of the season, people will kind of know what all of those throw-forwards from the season finale were,” he told Us Weekly. “I think it’s nice propulsion – how do you get from point A, which is present day, to point B, which is the future.” This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.