‘This Is Us’ Recap: Rebecca Fights With Kate Over IVF & Toby Goes Off On The Family

When Rebecca finds out about Kate trying IVF, she is not pleased. The mother and daughter get into a fight over it on the Oct. 2 episode of ‘This Is Us.’

This Is Us is flashing back to the months after Jack’s death. The Pearsons have been living in an apartment, and it’s time to find a new house. Rebecca, Randall, Kate, and Kevin are all in very different places when it comes to their grieving. Randall has been accepted to Howard University, while Kate never sent in a tape for her Berklee College of Music callback. Meanwhile, Kevin has resigned himself to no college at all. He’s also hammered almost all of the time.

Rebecca hears Jack’s voice everywhere. It’s hard to believe that Jack no longer exists in her world. “Where are you right now?” Randall asks. He’s the one to bring up Kate’s binge-eating and Kevin’s drinking. He doesn’t think she cares. “I do care,” she says. “I am doing the very best that I can.” Later, Kate admits she’s gained 25 pounds since Jack’s death. Randall backs out of Howard University to stay close to the family.

In the present day, Deja admits to Randall that she misses her drill team from her old school. Randall tells her to start her own team. He later introduces her to Skye, one of the daughters of William’s fellow tenants at a rundown rec center. Randall eventually goes to a councilman to try and get it fixed.

Most of the Pearson gang is gearing up for Kevin’s big New York City premiere. Zoe is not attending with Kevin, mostly because she’s not sure what their relationship is. Kate and Toby wanted to keep their IVF situation a secret, but that doesn’t happen.

Rebecca finds out, and she’s extremely worried about the risk. Kate wants to see her face, Toby’s face, and Jack’s face in her child. She also says that she’s the only one who will pass along anything of Jack, which seriously offends Kevin. Toby chimes in and tells them all to shut up and storms out.

At the premiere, Toby is nowhere to be found, which has Kate seriously upset. She also needs her next IVF shot. Rebecca offers to help. While in the bathroom, Rebecca confesses that the idea of Kate’s life being at risk is “paralyzing.” She lost a husband. She can’t bury a child. Toby does eventually show up to the premiere and apologizes to everyone.

Before the movie starts, Kevin opens up to Kate about what this means to him. “He never saw me act,” Kevin says about his dad. “He was always the hardest one on me.” Kevin doesn’t want the recognition for the fame, he wants it for the respect. When he sits down at the premiere, he tells Randall about what went down with Kate and Rebecca earlier. Randall gets pissed when he learns Kate said she was the only one who could pass down a piece of their father. Oh, boy. The Pearson feud ignites!