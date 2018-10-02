‘The Voice’: One Singer Has The Judges Rush The Stage After Epic 4-Chair Turn

Night 4 of Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’ gets crazy after one special singer causes the judges to rush the stage! — Kelly is left speechless, J.Hud throws both her shoes, Adam throws on shoe and Blake leaves his drink on the stage! — Read our recap!

The Blind Auditions continue on season 15 of The Voice, and the teams are stacking up with amazing talent! It’s the fourth night of auditions and Team Kelly, Team Blake, Team Adam and Team J. Hud are getting more and more intense. Who will they turn for? — Follow our live blog for timely updates. And, if you didn’t catch last night’s episode recap (night 3 of blind auditions), check it out here!

REAGAN STRANGE — This 13-year-old soul/pop singer from Memphis, Tennessee got her start in the public eye by singing the national anthem at a Grizzlies game. She admits that she’s hoping for Blake to turn his chair. Reagan performs “Meant To Be” by BeBe Rexha. — Chair turns: Adam, Blake. — She choses Team Adam.

FOUSHEE — She sings in a house band in New York and takes after her mother, who was also a singer. She tells an emotional story about how she was in the car with her mother when they were hit by a drunk driver. Her mother suffered a brain injury and had to undergo surgery. Foushee’s mother’s recovery forced her to learn how to redo some of the simplest things like walking and counting. Now, she uses her mother’s strength as to push her to chase her dreams. Foushee performed a rendition of Childish Gambino‘s “Redbone” and hit the craziest notes! — Chair turns (in order): J. Hud, Adam. — She choses Team Adam.

WYATT RIVERS — The North Carolina native, 22, can’t believe he’s on The Voice, and admits he feels like an “imposter” because he only sings at home. He only started recording his own songs and really taking singing seriously at the end of college. He’s attended Duke, where he set out to be a doctor. He performs “River” by Leon Bridges. — Chair turns: None. — But, Kelsi Ballerini choses him for The Comeback Stage.

CHRIS KROEZE — The small town country/rock singer, 27, says he plays 230 shows per year. He even travels to the Middle East about five times per year to sing for our troops. He sings “Pride and Joy” by Steve Ray Vaughan and wows the judges instantly with his raspy country/rock voice and guitar skills. You could tell he sings with such confidence! — Chair turns: Blake, J. Hud — He choses Team Blake.

MAKENZIE THOMAS — The 20-year-old is actually a returning contestant from season 14. Since the show she’s been singing with a small gospel group. She performs Jessie J‘s “Big White Room”, a song close to her heart, because after she was sent home last season, she listened to the song and it helped her get through the sad time. Chair turns: J.Hud — Team J. Hud.

SANDYREDD — The 35-year-old Chicago native talks about her family to begin. She says she’s one of seven siblings, and now, she’s made it her life mission to live through her music after her mother passed away. She has two sons. Her rendition of “River” by Bishop Briggs absolutely made all four of the judges go crazy! Adam threw his shoe at the stage, J. Hud threw herb both shoes at the stage Kelly was speechless, and Blake did the unthinkable and put his drink on the stage. — Chair turns: J. Hud, Adam, Kelly, Blake. — She choses Team Kelly.

Here’s the team standings so far:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Delaney Silvernell; Kymberli Joye; Sandyredd;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Dave Fenley; Rachel Messer; Chris Kroeze;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Anthony Arya; Foushee; Reagan Strange;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; Natasia Greycloud; MaKENZIE Thomas;