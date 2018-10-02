Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Will Beat His Brother Joe Down The Aisle — Is Sophie Turner Upset?

It seems Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will tie the knot while Sophie Turner will still be waiting to say ‘I Do’ to Joe Jonas. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if Sophie’s a frustrated fiancée or if she’s fine with waiting a little longer.

It’s been nearly a year since Joe Jonas, 29, popped the question to Sophie Turner, 22, but it appears that Nick Jonas, 26, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, will walk the aisle before they do. After three months of dating, Nick and Priyanka became engaged, and with the way things are going, they may be married by the time you’re done reading this sentence. While other couples might be upset at having their thunder stolen, a friend of Sophie’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she and Joe “very graciously offered to let Priyanka and Nick have wedding priority for planning and scheduling.”

“Even though Joe and Sophie got engaged first, Priyanka and Nick are going to beat them down the aisle because they’re in a real hurry to start a family,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “There’s much more of a sense of urgency for them to get married than there is for Sophie and Joe.” The insider also adds that Sophie is “totally cool” with stepping out of Nick and Priyanka’s way as they plan their wedding. “She thinks it’s incredibly sweet and romantic that Priyanka and Nick want to do things the traditional way and get married before they start trying for a baby. Sophie and Joe both get that the clock is ticking for Priyanka and Nick and they are being incredibly supportive.”

Sophie was indeed one of the biggest voices celebrating Nick and Priyanka’s engagement. When the “Close” singer made his engagement Instagram official, Sophie shared the image while saying how “blessed” she felt to have “such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family.” Plus, if there’s any bonus to this, Sophie could have Priyanka in her wedding party (and vice versa.)

The questions now are – when and where? Nick has met Priyanka’s family, and they have “totally embraced him,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. With the family giving their blessing, it could be any day that these two get hitched. They can’t wait to star their new life together, and so they don’t really see a point in having a long engagement. So, check Twitter after you’re done here. They might have pulled a Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and have gotten married when no one was looking.