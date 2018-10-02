Snooki Heartbroken After Trying To Get Pregnant ‘For Two Months’ — ‘It’s Not Happening’

Snooki’s attempts to have a third child have been unsuccessful, she sadly revealed in an Oct. 1 interview. Now, the ‘Jersey Shore’ star revealed her family plans going forward!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 30, is ready for baby #3. Sadly, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s wish hasn’t been granted yet. Although her and husband Jionni LaValle, 31, have been trying to give a sibling to their children Giovanna, 4, and Lorenzo, 6, nothing is working. “We’ve actually been trying for two months now and it’s not happening,” the reality television icon told Us Weekly in an interview published on Oct. 1. But Snooki’s not considering in vitro fertilization or other alternative measures. She dished what exactly she’s going to do next. “So I’m just gonna relax,” she told the outlet. “If it happens, it happens.”

But Snooki isn’t giving up. Her laissez-faire attitude is actually how Snooki hopes she’ll be able to have another bun in the oven! She admitted that her “stress level” may be a reason it’s “difficult for her to conceive,” she revealed to Us Weekly. That’s why Snooki has decided to kick back and let life decide when she should expand her family. But we can see why Snooki’s cortisol levels may have spiked recently. The mother of two posted an adorable Instagram picture of her mini-me Giovanna alongside Meilani, the daughter of co-star/BFF JWoww, on Sept. 29, but one hater still found something negative to say. “How come you never comb your kids hair?” the troll wrote in the comments section. Mama bear did not miss a beat. “Are we mom shaming? Who gives a f**k,” Snooki replied. “We drove with the windows down singing and enjoying life. Sorry i can’t always brush and braid their hair like you, perfect mom. blocking you pain in the ass.” We’d have a headache too!

While Snooki and Jionni are facing a setback in their family plans, it’s not setting back their marriage! The couple wedded in 2014 and are still going strong. “It’s not like we even try hard. The love we have for each other and our kids just makes it easy,” Nicole happily continued to tell the outlet. “Obviously we have some days where I’m like, ‘Go away.’ But we’re doing amazing, clearly, cause we want more kids.” So don’t take Jionni’s absence from the small screen as a red flag for their marriage! “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” Snooki’s husband wrote in an Instagram post on Jan. 9, before the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired.

But if Snooki did have another child, she gave us an idea of how she’d treat herself during a third round of maternity. “With [Lorenzo] I ate everything, and it took me a year to lose the weight,” Snooki told Us Weekly in the Oct. 1 interview, referring to her first born. Snooki had just shared that she advised MTV co-star Deena Cortese, 31, to not “indulge in everything” for her first pregnancy. Snooki’s second pregnancy was a different story. “I treated myself once a week and I still worked out and I lost the baby weight in two weeks,” Snooki spilled. “If you splurge once a week, and don’t do it every day, it’s not going to be that hard to get your body back.”