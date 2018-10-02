Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Take Romance To Paris: Cozy Up For Date At The Louvre

There’s nothing quite like taking in some fine art with a new love. Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs took their young romance on a sweet date in Paris that saw them take in the sights – including the ‘Mona Lisa!’

Ah, Paris. It’s the perfect city for love. Just ask Shia LaBeouf, 32, and FKA twigs, 30. The new couple was spotted getting cozy around Paris over the weekend, per E! News. This romantic trip included walking near the Seine, where she wrapped her arm around his. The couple was also seen at the Louvre museum, as a fan grabbed a pic of them standing close to the famous Mona Lisa painting. “I just saw Shia LaBoeuf (sic) and FKA Twigs on a date in the louvre. My life is complete,” Caroline (@dufffsauce) tweeted, before sharing a picture of Shia and FKA.

It seems that the romance between these two is heating up. The two reportedly first met when filming the movie Honey Boy together, which Shia both wrote and stars in. There wasn’t any real talk of romance until Shia was sported leaving her London home on Sept. 25 to go out for groceries, raising questions about the state of his marriage to Mia Goth. A rep for Shia confirmed that they have “filed for divorce” and that the separation between the Evens Stevens star and Mia was “amicable.” Mia and Shia, who got married in 2016 with an Elvis-themed Vegas ceremony, were reportedly having problems from the get-go, so their separation doesn’t come as a shock.

Or did it? What did Robert Pattinson think about seeing his former fiancée with Shia? Did the Twilight star feel a stab through his heart like a stake made up of pure jealously? Nope. As it turns out, it’s just not in his nature to be jealous, and a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he sees the time he spent with FKA as “genuine fun,” but that time is over. Robert has since moved on and is more focused on his own happiness, rather than get caught up in any drama surrounding his ex.

Speaking of drama and exes, there are some of Rob’s friends who are calling shade on Shia for dating FKA. Both LaBeouf and Shia’s ex, Mia Goth, worked on High Life. They supposedly became very close on set, which set Shia off. There are some people in Rob’s circle who suspect that Shia started up his romance as a way to “get back” at Rob.