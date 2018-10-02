Pippa Middleton Struggles To Cover Her Huge Baby Bump In Chic Royal Blue Coat – See Pic

Pippa Middleton looked adorable on Sept. 25 when she hid her huge baby bump under a royal blue coat after leaving the KX health club in London where she reportedly took a workout class.

Pippa Middleton, 35, turned heads when she hid her huge baby bump under a long royal blue coat as she was leaving KX health club in London on Sept. 25. The mom-to-be reportedly took a dance-based workout class before she was spotted on the street showing off her gorgeous maternity glow. Pippa’s in her third trimester of pregnancy and is reportedly due in October so it’s impressive that she’s continued to keep active and busy despite her changing body.

Pippa has been publicly documenting her pregnancy in an exercise column for Waitrose magazine and in it, she admitted that even though she loves keeping fit, it’s been challenging to continue working out during these last few weeks before giving birth. “As the pregnancy months roll on, keeping active–even for a sport fanatic like me–is getting increasingly challenging,” she wrote. “But I’m determined to keep agile in preparation for labour, delivery and post-natal recovery.”

In addition to working out and keeping her body healthy, Pippa revealed that she started taking meditation classes to keep her mind healthy. “I signed up to a beginners’ meditation class recently to master the tools essential for performing it effectively,” she continued to write. “This involved learning to meditate twice daily, ideally for 20 minutes, chanting a mantra, while sitting upright, eyes closed and focused. Our teacher stressed that we should ensure we always make time for this because there’s always an excuse not to.”

It’s great to hear about Pippa’s determination to take care of herself and her unborn baby as she gets ready for motherhood. We can’t wait to see her out with her new baby when the time comes. Perhaps she’ll take some mommy and baby workout classes? Now that would be too cute for words!

Although Pippa hasn’t announced her exact due date, she should be giving birth any day now. We’ll definitely keep updating as we wait for her upcoming bundle of joy. We wish Pippa all the best during these final days of pregnancy!