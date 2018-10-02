Noovie ARcade Halloween Experience: Learn About The App Entertaining Movie Goers Across The Nation

Don’t you wish you could be entertained at the movies, before the movie even comes on! Now you can with the Noovie ARcade app — An augmented reality Halloween experience! Learn all about it, here!

Are you a big movie buff? What about horror films? — If you’re heading to the movies this October, you’ll have the chance to experience a cool augmented reality (AR) horror experience that recently launched across movie screens nationwide. If you’re hitting your local theater to see new films like Venom or Halloween — or any PG-13 and R-rated films — you’ll be greeted with a riveting communal AR experience that begins on the big screen in the dark theater during the Noovie pre-show. It will kick off about 20 minutes before the feature film starts and will extend off of it for moviegoers using the Noovie ARcade app.

Noovie ARcade is the revolutionary new companion app for the Noovie pre-show, giving movie fans the chance to enjoy a gaming experience like no other while waiting for their feature film to start. This Noovie ARcade Halloween Experience will take place through October 31 on over 20,800 movie screens in over 1,650 top theaters across the country, including AMC, Cinemark, Regal Entertainment Group, and 55 other regional and local exhibitors.

Here’s how it works — To play, audiences only need to download the app and arrive at their local Noovie theater early to catch the Noovie pre-show, which will prompt viewers to open the app and aim their phones at the big screen when it’s time to play. Then, through their mobile phone, the movie theater will transform into a larger-than-life communal AR experience.

And, get this — Over a million moviegoers have already downloaded the app and have been using it to play interactive Augmented Reality games on the big screen, including Cinevaders, Emoji Escape and Kernel Cannon.

Cinevaders is a galactic worm hole opens up and aliens pour out to invade the theater. It’s up to the player to use powerful lasers to protect he theater from certain destruction.

Emoji Escape : The emojis in your phone have escaped and are wreaking havoc in the theater lobby. You can catch them all before they ruin off with all your favorite concessions.

It’s also important to note that if you can’t make it to a a movie theater, you can still try the app! You can use the Noovie ARcade app to see the Halloween Experience on Noovie.com or YouTube.

Noovie ARcade is produced by National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in North America.