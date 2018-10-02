‘DWTS’: Witney Carson Reveals We’ll See A ‘Different Side’ Of Milo Manheim On Vegas Night

Milo Manheim has quickly become a ‘DWTS’ frontrunner, and his partner, Witney Carson, dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY that Milo will showcase a side of himself we haven’t seen before during his Vegas night performance!

Milo Manheim, 17, and Witney Carson slayed during New York Night on Dancing With the Stars, and now they’re ready for Las Vegas Night! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the dynamic duo after the Oct. 1 episode about Milo and Witney’s highly-anticipated next performance. “You are definitely going to see a different side of Milo that you have never seen,” Witney told HollywoodLife. “Very serious… intense. We are doing the tango, so it should be good!” Milo and Witney will be dancing to “Ashes” by Celine Dion, a song from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

On New York Night, Milo and Witney earned two 9s and one 8 from the judges for their amazing Charleston. So, where do they go from here? “I think tonight [October 1] we really set the bar high which is great, but it is also a challenge going into tomorrow,” Milo revealed. “Right now, we are going to rehearsal and we are going to perfect this dance. We need to bring it. We really need to bring it.” Don’t worry, we have a feeling that 10s are likely in their futures!

While the Zombies star was psyched for New York Night, he admitted that he’s “really excited for Halloween week, though. I think we are going to be a little spooky and wow some people!” Halloween is always such a fun week on DWTS. Maybe he’ll reprise his role as Zed from Zombies, his hit Disney Channel Original Movie that premiered earlier this year! Only a few more weeks! Dancing With the Stars season 27 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.