Landing in Ghana on October 2, Melania looked like a pretty and poised first lady, meeting and greeting the people of Africa. Her husband described them as ‘sh*t hole countries,’ but she looked thrilled as she arrived.

Melania Trump, 48, wore a red and white striped Celine dress as she landed in Ghana on Oct. 2. A similar dress can be found online for $2,300. She paired the look with white Manolo Blahnik stilettos, that cost approximately $625. Of course, President Donald Trump reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador and African countries , “sh*t hole countries” in January 2018. But Melania was beaming as she stepped off the plane and greeted children and dignitaries. Her hair was in soft waves and she was smiling from ear to ear. Melania tightly hugged children who met her at the plane, and watched an enthusiastic dance performance.

“We are taking off for Africa! So looking forward to visiting Ghana, Malawi, Kenya & Egypt as I take Be Best international. # FLOTUSinAfrica2018,” Melania Tweeted on October 1. According to the White House’s official website, “The mission of BE BEST is to focus on some of the major issues facing children today, with the goal of encouraging children to BE BEST in their individual paths, while also teaching them the importance of social, emotional, and physical health. BE BEST will concentrate on three main pillars: well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse.”

According to the First Lady, “BE BEST will champion the many successful well-being programs that provide children with the tools and skills required for emotional, social, and physical health. The campaign will also promote established organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face growing up in the modern world.”