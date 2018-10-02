Kourtney Kardashian Still Has ‘Special Place In Her Heart’ For Scott Disick: Are They Back Together?
After a happy family getaway with their kids to New York City, Kourtney Kardashian saw Scott on his best behavior as a dad. Is she ready to give him another chance at love?
Kourtney Kardashian was one red-hot mama while in New York City over the weekend. She wore sexy outfits to attend art exhibits while ex Scott Disick, 35, played dutiful dad to their three kids. They even flew to NYC in a private plane as a family unit. So is she ready to give Scott another chance seeing him in his best light as a father? “Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” a source close to the 39-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
She wants to remain amicable with Scott no matter what happens between them on a personal level. Kourtney doesn’t even look at Scott in a romantic way at all and only views him as a friend and father of her children at this point. The spark is gone,” our insider adds. That’s good news for his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, who had to have been sweating it out in LA knowing that Scott was spending time with Kourtney and seeing the pics of how sexy she’s looking these days.