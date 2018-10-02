Kourtney Kardashian Still Has ‘Special Place In Her Heart’ For Scott Disick: Are They Back Together?

After a happy family getaway with their kids to New York City, Kourtney Kardashian saw Scott on his best behavior as a dad. Is she ready to give him another chance at love?

Kourtney Kardashian was one red-hot mama while in New York City over the weekend. She wore sexy outfits to attend art exhibits while ex Scott Disick, 35, played dutiful dad to their three kids. They even flew to NYC in a private plane as a family unit. So is she ready to give Scott another chance seeing him in his best light as a father? “Kourtney has no desire at all to get back together with Scott. He was her first love and she will always have a special place for him in her heart, but now her only concern is doing what’s in their children’s best interests,” a source close to the 39-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

She wants to remain amicable with Scott no matter what happens between them on a personal level. Kourtney doesn’t even look at Scott in a romantic way at all and only views him as a friend and father of her children at this point. The spark is gone,” our insider adds. That’s good news for his girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, who had to have been sweating it out in LA knowing that Scott was spending time with Kourtney and seeing the pics of how sexy she’s looking these days.

“She has traveled with him numerous times over the years, despite what relationships they’ve been in at the time. They will always remain close and in each other’s lives because of their kids and because they know each other so well. Kourtney will always care about Scott because he played such an important part in her life for so long and she’ll always care about him,” our insider adds. The former couple was together for nine years before splitting in 2015.

Kourt and Scott went out of their way to not be photographed in the same frame while in New York. They did a great job of taking their kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, out and about in the Big Apple, but made it a point to never be so close to each other as they could be in the same photo. That went for their flight to NYC. Scott shared an IG pic holding Reign while looking out the plane’s window that was obviously taken by Kourtney, but she wasn’t tagged or in any of his other plane photos. Kourt did show pics of her son Mason aboard the jet on her social media, but never mentioned or tagged Scott as being with her. Hey, as long as they get together as co-parents and their children are happy, that’s all that counts.