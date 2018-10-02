Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Love’ For Kanye West After Latest Trump & Slavery Rants

Kanye West has his wife, Kim Kardashian’s, support after his recent controversial comments about Donald Trump and wanted to ‘amend’ the 13th amendment, which made slavery unconstitutional. See her message here!

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of herself and Kanye West to Instagram on Oct. 1 with the caption, “We Got Love,” along with two heart emojis. In the pic, the reality star can be seen gazing at her man with love, while he flashes a huge smile for the camera. It’s a candid shot, which shows Kim and Kanye’s genuine happiness around each other, and the timing of Kim posting it on Instagram is quite telling. Clearly, this is Kim’s way of letting the world know that she’s standing by her man, even if she might not agree with his political stance.

In case you missed it, Kanye made major headlines for his support of Donald Trump once again after his performance on Saturday Night Live on Sept. 29. The rapper wore his ‘Make America Great Again’ hat for his appearance on the live show, and went off-script in a wild rant that had everyone talking. “They bullied me backstage. They said, ‘Don’t go out there with that hat on,'” he claimed. “They bullied me backstage. They bullied me!” He then addressed the SNL cast directly, adding, “Thank y’all for giving me this platform. I know some of y’all don’t agree, but y’all be going at that man [Trump]…and I don’t think it’s actually helpful. I think the universe has balance. 90 percent of news are liberal. 90 percent of TV, L.A., New York, writers, rappers musicians. So it’s easy to make it seem like it’s so one-sided.”

Along with this public support of Trump, Kanye also wrote a very conversational tweet about the 13th amendment, which makes slavery unconstitutional, on Sept. 30. “This represents good and America becoming whole again,” he tweeted, along side a pic of his MAGA hat. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment.”

He later clarified that he mean he wanted to ‘amend,‘ not ‘abolish,’ the amendment. Needless to say, people were still horrified by the comments. Clearly, Kim will be standing by her man, though!