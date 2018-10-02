9 Times Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Were Twinning On And Off The Runway: See Pics

Twins on the runway and beyond! Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid were spotted during Paris Fashion Week rocking similar looks on & off the catwalk — and we love their dueling style!

Two of the biggest modern day style stars have clearly been taking inspiration from each other! Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been caught on numerous occasions, especially recently, rocking the same outfit! The brunette babes caught our eye when they walked down the Off-White runway, totally in-sync, wearing similar all-white looks. Then, they both stunned in tiny, black strapless dresses at a Milan Fashion Week party, before showing up at another event in matching red dresses. What is going on?! Whatever it is, we love it, and are super into the twinning vibes — They should be the twin Emoji for Halloween!

Bella and Kendall’s similar styles don’t just date back to last week at fashion week. Their street style has been borderline the same in the last few years, too! One of our fave Kendall looks is her grey power suit from the Spring, and Bella rocked a similar grey suit, out in NYC in June. Of course, both ladies are also the queens of athleisure and are pros at making adidas sweatsuits and oversized sweatshirts look fashionable. The models have been spotted a number of times wearing this trend, together and apart.

When it comes to dressing up, Kenny and Bella looked similar in their Met Gala 2017 looks — the year of sheer! Kendall wore a sultry La Perla gown that showed off every crevice of her skin. At the same time, Bella Hadid rocked a fully sheer jumpsuit that, too, showed off her full body, head to toe. Both were the belles of the ball, and posed with each other in their skin-baring looks, which were super similar! Click through our gallery to see more pictures of Kendall and Bella twinning!