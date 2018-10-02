Happy Birthday, Kelly Ripa: 10 Photos Of Her Steamiest PDA Moments With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is another year older – but she certainly doesn’t look it! In honor of her 48th trip around the sun, we rounded up some of her sweetest PDA moments with her husband (who also doesn’t age) Mark Consuelos!

Happy birthday, Kelly Ripa! The talk show host turns 48 today, October 2, and we couldn’t let the day go by without celebrating! In honor of her special day, we’re taking a look back on some of her most passionate moments with the person she decided to spend her incredible life with, Mark Consuelos. The pair celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in May which means they’ve been #CoupleGoals since 1996.

While we think these two are absolutely perfect together, apparently some people online would beg to differ. Thankfully, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star has learned a thing or two about clapping back in her 48 years of life. Mark, 47, shared a photo on Instagram last week that drew attention to #HeForShe, a campaign for gender equality. Kelly left a heartfelt comment on her husband’s post, writing, “You make me proud @instasuelos.” Sweet, right?

Well that’s when things took a turn for the worse. A troll responded to Kelly, writing, “@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do.” I’m still not sure how someone who is the same age as her partner could be “to [sic] old” for them, but I digress. Kelly epically shut down the commenter though by replying, “You need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.” Iconic.

Clearly Kelly and Mark are too cute for words, so get clicking through the gallery above to see more of their best PDA moments of all-time! Happy birthday, Kelly!