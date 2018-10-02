Kanye West Eats A Full Plate Of Creepy Bugs & There’s A Really Good Reason Why

Kanye West is known for his wild and unpredictable antics. He has eaten a full plate of disgusting bugs and the reason why will surprise you.

Kanye West, 41, has access to the finest cuisine in the world, yet he ate a plate full of truly disgusting insects on Oct. 2. He posted the pic of the bugs in a white take-out container with some chopsticks to eat them with to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Ye said that he was having dinner with his father Ray West to celebrate the fact that he won his battle with prostate cancer. “Overcome fear. My dad and I are going to eat this plate of bugs to celebrate him beating cancer. No more fear,” he captioned the pic.

Ray was diagnosed with cancer early in the summer and Yeezy dropped everything to be by his side. Thank goodness the treatments were successful. We’re not sure why eating bugs would be the reason to celebrate being cancer free, other than it seemed to be their own personal Fear Factor episode where father and son had to muster up the courage to do something that terrified them. Wasn’t going through intense cancer treatments enough to show how brave Ray is? Hasn’t the man been through enough? At least Ray deserves a good hearty meal for being cancer free instead of a plate of dead bugs.

Fan reaction was mixed about the bug eating, with some people just too grossed out by it while others are celebrating that Ye’s dad beat cancer. “Have to unfollow after this one bro,” one person wrote in the Instagram comments. Another joked, “He couldn’t take the pic with his dad in it cuz he was to busy vomiting and askin why they couldn’t get some good ass wings instead.” Someone else questioned him with the comment “You’re biggest fear is eating dead crunchy things? what the f**k honestly…” Many though were just happy for his dad. “My love to Ray in his fight YE” one fan wrote while another added “So happy Dad is cancer free.”

Ray and Kanye’s late mom Donda West split up in 1980 when he was still a child. She moved to Chicago with the future rap superstar while Ray stayed in Atlanta, getting Kanye during the summers while Donda had him during the school year. Yeezy grew up a total mama’s boy as a result and was left shattered when she died in 2007 following complications from plastic surgery. In the years since, father and son have strengthened the bond that they lost while Kanye was growing up far away in a different city. Yeezy even wrote and dedicated a song to dad off of his 2016 The Life of Pablo album. At the time he tweeted “Father Stretch My Hands…. I cried writing this. I love my Dad,” along with and old wedding photo of his parents.