Josiah Duggar Admits He Tried Kissing His Hand Before Attempting 1st Smooch With Lauren Swanson

Before Josiah Duggar kissed Lauren Swanson in front of their family and friends on their wedding day, he got in some practice…with his HAND! Here’s what he had to say about it on the Oct. 1 episode of ‘Counting On.’

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s wedding aired during the Oct. 1 episode of Counting On, and viewers got to see them share their very first kiss on the big day! However, Josiah didn’t walk into his wedding blindly — he even admitted to practicing on his hand before locking lips with his new wife. “I was thinking…you know what…I wonder what it feels like?” he said during the episode. “So I practiced on my hand. I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her.”

He went on to explain that he was able to determine what he should do with his lips by practicing on his hand first. “It is interesting to think that this is the first day in my life I get to kiss a girl, right smack dab on the lips,” he added. “I mean, it’s special. It really is a special moment for us, and I’ll try to make sure it’s not just a peck. I’ll make sure it’s good!” When the moment came, Josiah delivered in making sure the kiss was just as special as he and Lauren planned — he even dipped her backwards in a dramatic fashion!

Josiah and Lauren’s actual wedding went down in June, just three months after they got engaged, at John Brown University Cathedral in Arkansas. It’s certainly been a whirlwind relationship for the pair, who only just starting courting on Jan. 23. However, even though they were together for five months before getting married, they were not able to kiss until their wedding day — kissing is banned until marriage in the Duggar household!