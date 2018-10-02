Jinger Duggar Hurt By Cultural Appropriation Accusations — Will She Stop Sharing Baby Pics?

Will the mom shaming ever end? It seems like Jinger can’t post pics of her daughter without being bashed for one thing or another, and it’s getting to the new mom, a source says.

Another day, another reason for Jinger Duggar, 24, to face a new batch of mom shamers. What was the deal this time around? Her baby’s head wrap! When and her husband Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted photos with their daughter at a Chicago Cubs game wearing a maroon wrap, fans accused the Counting On stars of cultural appropriation. “Jinger has busybodies commenting on everything she does so it’s not a huge shock that she’s getting grief over Felicity’s head wrap but it still upsets her,” a source close to the Duggar family told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She feels like she’s constantly getting mom shamed since she had Felicity. She had no idea it was going to be this bad. Jinger is doing her best to let ignore the negativity and focus on the positive, but it’s hard.”

We don’t blame the new mom for being upset by so much backlash! She gave birth to Felicity in June, and has already received enough unsolicited advice for a lifetime. From calling the bows on her baby’s head ‘suffocation hazards’ to criticizing the gloves that keep her from scratching her face, Jinger’s Insta followers have been ruthless. They even came after the Duggar sis for giving Felicity a nickname — as if calling her Lissy was really going to confuse her later on in life. So with this many haters flooding her and her husband’s social media accounts with each and every post, will Jinger stop sharing pics? She has already disabled comments on a couple of posts, after all!

“The mom shaming is very hurtful,” the insider said. “It’s making her think twice about sharing pictures of Felicity but Jeremy is urging her not to let the haters win. There are so many wonderful fans that love seeing their beautiful daughter, and it would be a shame to deprive them of that joy.” And this is so true — a lot of Counting On lovers do show their support on social media.

In fact, sometimes the support far outnumbers the criticism! Hopefully this means the new mom can learn to tune out the haters and keep showing off her bundle of joy.