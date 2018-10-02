Jessica Simpson Looks Like A Sexy Cowgirl In Double Denim As She Promotes Fashion Collection

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Oct. 2 to show off a flattering pic of herself modeling a double denim outfit from her latest fall fashion collection.

Jessica Simpson, 38, proved she’s still a hot mama when she shared a sexy photo of herself on Instagram on Oct. 2 and it was truly something to see! The singer was modeling a button down denim shirt and denim jeans from her new fall fashion collection and she paired the stunning look with a pair of gray heels. In the caption for the pic, the blonde beauty joked that she often takes pics in the same pose that the new snapshot shows her in. “Apparently I like this pose 😜 Denim from our new fall collection available now at @macys, @belk and @dillards 💚,” the caption read.

Jessica recently revealed that she’s pregnant with her third child and since she already has a bump, we’re pretty sure the denim pic, which shows her looking thinner than ever, was taken before she was expecting. The talented artist often takes amazing pics so it’s no surprise that the photo she most recently shared is super gorgeous!

As a working mother, Jessica’s body confidence and successful career has been an inspiration to many of her fans. She’s spoken out against haters who have criticized various things about her, including the way she looks and the way she raises her children. Whether she’s on stage or in her backyard, Jessica knows how to keep it real and we love her for it!

We can’t wait to see more pics of Jessica throughout her third pregnancy journey and from her fashion collections. She’s been in the business for many years and keeps an impressive work and personal life balance so we’re thrilled for her!