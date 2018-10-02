Is Lisa Vanderpump Leaving ‘RHOBH’? She Teases ‘Everything Comes To An End’

Lisa Vanderpump’s days on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ may be numbered, as she eerily told HollywoodLife, during an EXCLUSIVE interview, that ‘everything comes to an end.’

Could Lisa Vanderpump truly be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 9 seasons? Not only has she reportedly been isolating herself from the cast, according to Celebrity Insider, but she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “everything comes to an end,” when we asked her how long she sees herself staying with the show. While hosting a fundraiser for the anniversary of the Route91 Harvest massacre in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, Lisa opened up about the “interesting” new season of RHOBH and how she feels about Denise Richards joining the cast. But what we found most interesting was the fact that none of the other housewives attended Lisa’s event at Pump restaurant in West Hollywood. Were they not invited? Well, when we asked Lisa that very question, she said, “I’d rather not talk about that right now.”

This new information comes after Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi recently accused Lisa Vanderpump of refusing to take a group photo with the rest of the cast in September. At the time, they refused to name anyone specifically, but Erika later admitted during an interview that she and Lisa were, indeed, talking about Vanderpump. “You know, facts are facts. That’s a fact,” Erika, 47, said during her appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop. “If everyone can take it on the chin, like Rinna has, Dorit [Kemsley] has, or everyone else has, you know, it’s an ensemble cast.”

Fortunately, Lisa Vanderpump agrees with that, as she also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she doesn’t see herself as the star of the show. When we asked her if she feels that she’s the star, she said, “Oh my God — No! Absolutely not! When people say things like that — It’s just the worst thing, the worst thing. No! No! God. I don’t feel like that at all.” She even said the show would definitely “carry on without” her if she chose to leave. So is she actually leaving soon? We asked that very question, and she said, “Oh, everything comes to an end at some point — it’s just when it’s right for all of us.” Very cryptic, right?

Obviously, we hope Lisa sticks around for at least a few more seasons, but considering she seems to be feuding with most of the cast — based on Erika and Lisa Rinna’s recent accusation, a rumored feud with Dorit, as well as none of the housewives attending Vanderpump’s event — we wouldn’t be surprised to learn she exits after Season 9 comes to a close. On the bright side, however, Lisa did say she’s getting along well with newcomer Denise Richards. She said she’s “enjoyed the moments” they’ve shared together, and we can’t wait to see those moments play out on our television screens!

RHOBH returns to Bravo sometime this winter — we’ll let you know as soon as the first trailer drops!