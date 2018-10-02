Teyana Taylor’s Husband Is ‘Super Proud’ Of His Wife’s Sexy Figure After She Bares Nipples On ‘SNL’

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert look like they have it all, because they do! The NBA star is extremely proud of his wife’s sultry ‘SNL’ performance and supports her no matter what! Go inside their hot romance!

Teyana Taylor, 27, showed off her amazing figure and even her nipples in a sheer top while performing on Saturday Night Live, September 29! — And, her NBA star hubby, Iman Shumpert, 28, is all for it! “Iman is super proud of the incredible, sexy shape his wife is in,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “He believes it helps keep their romance hot. Iman is head over heels in love with Teyana, but he loves her inside and out regardless of what she looks like. ”

While the insider admits, Iman is obviously incredibly attracted to his wife, “he’s in love with who she is as a person. It’s not all about looks.” While the athlete and rapper has admitted that Teyana’s insane body is what initially attracted him to her, the source reveals there’s way more to their love that we don’t always get to see. “It’s her phenomenal personality and the bond they share that reassures him they will last forever.”

Teyana hit the iconic SNL stage in New York with her longtime friend and her label owner, Kanye West. The duo debuted a new song, “We Got Love” on the hit show’s season 44 premiere. Teyana showed off her signature abs in a see-through, brown crop top, which garnered a ton of attention online. — Relive the performance below!

While many online critics slammed Teyana for her revealing look, we also need to remember that she was on late night television. When the sun goes down, late night TV could get a bit more interesting, especially on SNL! But, its a good thing she’s not concerned about any negative comments. “Teyana doesn’t understand why people are freaking out about what she wore on her SNL appearance, it’s like, they’re just nipples, everybody has them, get over it already,” a source close to the singer told us shortly after her performance. “Teyana is proud of her body, she works hard to keep it looking like it does, and she loves to show it off.”

Lil Pump also joined West for a performance of their Top Ten hit “I Love It”. Kid Cudi and 070 Shake also appeared during a rendition of “Ghost Town” to close out the episode.