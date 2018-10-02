Gisele Bundchen’s ‘World Turned Upside Down’ When She Found Out Tom Brady’s Ex Was Pregnant

Gisele Bundchen just released a new book and in it, she opened up about the tough time she went through after learning that Tom Brady’s ex was pregnant with his child just two months after she started dating him.

Gisele Bundchen, 38, proved she wasn’t afraid to be brutally honest in her new memoir, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, when she used the book to reveal her rough feelings about the time she found out her then-boyfriend Tom Brady’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant with their son. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” the Brazilian model wrote in her book. “The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down.”

Before Tom started dating Gisele in Dec. 2006, the New England Patriots quarterback dated Bridget from 2004-2006. Tom and Bridget’s son, Jack, now 11, was born in Aug. 2007. The close timeline of it all caused quite the scandal in the media and Gisele admitted that it “wasn’t an easy time” for any of the people involved. She also revealed that Tom, especially, needed love during those confusing and transforming days and she wanted to be the one to help him and his new son. “I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them to have a close relationship,” Gisele explained.

Although the news of Jack was a shock to Gisele, she went on to admit that she now considers him a blessing in disguise and credits him for making her “heart expand in ways I didn’t know was possible.” She refers to Jack as her “bonus child” and even says that his birth inspired her and Tom to have kids sooner than they were originally planning so he would have siblings close to his age. The happy couple now have those siblings in their son Benjamin, 8, and their daughter, Vivian, 5, and the family is all really close.

Even though Gisele and Tom live in Massachusetts and Jack and his mom live in Los Angeles, Gisele explained that they will often excitingly FaceTime with Jack after eating dinner to see how he’s doing and to wish him goodnight. The doting stepmom also revealed that Jack’s learning her native language of Portuguese and admitted his accent is “so cute.”

Gisele’s book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, was released on Oct. 2.