Donald Trump Mocks Sexual Assault Survivor Christine Blasey Ford As ‘Evil’ & Twitter Slams Back

President Donald Trump received some serious backlash on Twitter after he called out Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for not remembering many details about her alleged sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh.

President Donald Trump, 72, mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and her testimony against Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when he spoke at a rally in Mississippi on Oct. 2 and Twitter users are fighting back. The commander-in-chief launched into the attack at the rally before bemoaning Kavanaugh’s life “is in tatters” over Dr. Ford’s sexual assault allegation. “I had one beer,” Trump said as he began mocking Dr. Ford’s gaps in memory to the rally audience. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know but I had one beer! That’s the only thing I remember,” he said as he harshly mimicked her.

After the shocking mockery, Trump went on to defend Kavanuagh by saying his life was “shattered” from Dr. Ford’s claims. “They destroy people, they want to destroy people,” he said referring to Dr. Ford and the people backing her accusations. “These are really evil people.”

The second Trump’s speech hit the internet, angry followers, including politicians and regular users, posted tweets of disgust. “ @ realDonaldTrump is pathetic. Today, he lamented that it’s a very scary time for men, and tonight he mocked Christine Blasey Ford in front of thousands of Americans in Mississippi. Cognitive dissonance doesn’t begin to describe it,” political strategist Mindy Finn tweeted. “Donald Trump is a disgraceful human being. I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” U.S. House candidate Dr. Robert Davidson posted.

“@realDonaldTrump just mocked Christine Ford for accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault in front of thousands of people. This is the American president,” television producer Andrew Kimmel‘s tweet read. “Christine Blasey Ford put herself at tremendous risk by coming forward. And @realDonaldTrump is mocking her tonight in Mississippi,” another Twitter user expressed. “So now Trump is laughing at her with his ‘people’ and Dr. Ford said one of the most traumatizing memories for her was… … the laughter. # kavaNO # RememberInNovember,” a different user wrote.

Dr. Ford’s attorney, Michael Bromwich, also weighed in on Trump’s speech via Twitter. “A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Ford,” his tweet began. “Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice.”

.@realDonaldTrump just mocked Christine Ford for accusing Kavanaugh of sexual assault in front of thousands of people. This is the American president making fun of a sexual assault survivor. pic.twitter.com/XpoqlG9CCs — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) October 3, 2018

Donald Trump is a disgraceful human being. I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. https://t.co/IP2JAmZ1zj — Dr. Rob Davidson for Congress (@VoteRobDavidson) October 3, 2018

Trump and his team authorized an FBI investigation into Dr. Ford’s disturbing claim about Kavanaugh after Senator Jeff Flake called for it last week due to the overwhelming urge from citizens. After Trump’s speech in Mississippi, many followers think his early assumption that Dr. Ford is lying is inappropriate considering the investigation is still ongoing.