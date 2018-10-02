Donald Trump Declared That ‘It’s Scary’ For Men In America But ‘Women Are Doing Great’

They’re not. POTUS is determined to put an alleged sexual assaulter on the Supreme Court and wants to make it harder to punish sexual assault on college campuses, but he nevertheless complains that it’s a ‘scary’ time for men. WTF?

Women of America — watch out Donald Trump does NOT have your back. Not in any way. But he has lots of sympathy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, now accused by three women of sexual misconduct, for the “horrible” ” con game” that he’s been put through, during his nomination process. “I think he’s a wonderful human being,” Trump crowed on Oct. 2nd. Then he insisted that “it is a very scary time for young men in America, when you can be guilty of something you’re not guilty of,’ dismissing Christine Blasey Ford‘s heartbreaking claim, that she was sexually assaulted at 15, by Kavanaugh.

As for Kavanaugh’s second accuser, Debbie Ramirez, Trump called her “totally inebriated” and therefore, not to be believed. However, he is deeply, deeply concerned for young men in America, “where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of… You could be somebody that was perfect your entire life and somebody could accuse you of something. That’s one of the very, very bad things that’s taking place right now.”

Got that.

A billionaire president, the most powerful man in the world, who was born to wealth and has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women — all of whom he has called “liars” — thinks he and Kavanaugh are “victims.” And Kavanaugh, also born to a wealthy family, who went to prep school, Yale — like his grandfather — and Yale Law School is a “victim” too.

But forget the 22 women who alleged that Trump groped, grabbed and kissed them. They’re just all “liars” according to the president. And Trump was only forced into having the FBI do a limited investigation of the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, after Senator Jeff Flake demanded it. Trump had a zero interest in checking them out himself.

That’s because, women and girls of America — Donald Trump has no respect or sympathy for you. And things are NOT “great” for women in America as he falsely blares. Women still earn just 80 cents for the dollar to men, nationally according to the National Partnership for Women and Families. And women earn less than men at all educational levels. In fact, it gets worse — the more educated you are. Women with advanced bachelor’s degrees only earn 66% of men of the same higher education degrees. Then how about those CEO jobs. Women occupy just 5% of the CEO positions at Fortune 500 companies and only 10.6% of the seats on Fortune 500 boards of directors. Donald Trump — that is not what most of us, would call — “doing great.”

As for sexual assault — the #metoo movement in the past year has finally made it painfully clear — how many women — even prominent actresses and TV anchors — have silently been victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment — too afraid of career ruin to speak out. A majority of sexual assaults — like the one Christine Ford has alleged about Brett Kavanaugh — are never reported to the police, according to The National Sexual Violence Resource Center. However, false reports of sexual assault, are only estimated to be between 2 and 10 percent.

Well, we know that Donald Trump isn’t interested in “facts” or “truth, and in his alternative universe, you and all women are doing “great” and he and Brett are poor little victims. Maybe, that’s why he just loves to be rude and bullying to women. Just yesterday, Oct. 1, in a national press conference he told ABC News White House reporter, Cecilia Vega,– “I know you’re not thinking, you never do.” He has attacked former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly, saying she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her whatever,” when she asked him tough questions during a presidential debate. He’s called Rosie O’Donnell, “a total loser,” “fat little Rosie,” and “dumb.” He’s called Oprah “insecure,” Meryl Streep, “overrated” and former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, “Miss Piggy.”

That’s your president, young women of America — do you really think he’s aiming to make your lives ”great’.

Now, not only is he determined to put a judge on the Supreme Court, who will help overturn Roe v. Wade, making abortion illegal in major parts of the country, but his Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, wants to boost the rights of college students accused of rape, not the rights of victims. So I ask you, is it really a “scary” time for American men OR is it far more scary for women?

If you say, women, make sure you are registered to vote and get to the midterm polls on Nov. 6th!