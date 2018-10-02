‘DWTS’ Vegas Night: Milo & Whitney Top The Leaderboard With A Dramatic Tango

Three couples tied at the top during week two, and there was another heartbreaking elimination. Read our Vegas night recap below.

All of the couples danced once again for survival on the October 2 episode of Dancing With The Stars. One couple will go home at the end of the night. First up, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke did a Foxtrot to “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee. It was spicy and sexy! Len Goodman said “it was no problemo for Juan Pablo.” Bruno Tonioli said they are sultry and “too hot to trot.” Carrie Ann Inaba said his pizazz was “yummy, yummy, yummy.” They got a 26!

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson did a dramatic Tango to “Ashes” by Celine Dion, and got a special video message from Celine herself! “So focused, so powerful… a leading man!” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she loved the amazing range in his performances. Len said it was “sharp and fast” but that his bum was sticking out since he was “dancing down” to Witney’s height. They got a 26!

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev did a Quickstep to “Luck Be a Lady,” performed live by Donny Osmond. Carrie Ann said it was graceful and elegant: “you touch our hearts every time you dance.” Len said they filled the space perfectly. Bruno said it looked like she really enjoyed herself. They got a 19!

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten did a super sexy Salsa to “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea. Len said, “there was no playing it safe. You went all in. You were working your assets.” Bruno said, “don’t try that at home.” Carrie Ann said she has great lines but needs to keep her core tight for stability. They got a 24!

John Schneider and Emma Slater did a Jive to “King Creole” by Elvis Presley. Carrie Ann said it wasn’t as good as last night. Len said it was a big challenge to do two totally different dances in 24 hours. Bruno said they made Elvis proud. They got a 20!

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold did a Quickstep to “Ladies Man,” performed live by Boyz II Men. Carrie Ann said sometimes his shoulders hunch over. Len said he liked the dance but said there were a few small things to perfect. Bruno said he has a “dashing presence and star quality.” They got a 23!

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson did a Jazz to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers. Len said the routine kept his interest from start to finish. Bruno wants him to commit more to his partner. Carrie Ann said he was off tempo but said she saw improvement. They got an 18.

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe did a fast Jive to “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. “This week you came alive, fiesty, full of energy,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she was just a hair ahead of the beat. Len said he thought it was right on time. They got a 24!

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess did a Quickstep to “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr. Carrie Ann wants her to tone it down a little to see more of the dance. Len loved the flair of the performance, which included “sawing” a woman in half! They got a 19.

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Paso Doblé did “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil. “Full of attack, full of spirit,” Len said. Bruno said it was a good attempt. They got a 20!

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong danced a Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears. “You’ve got me under your spell,” Bruno said. “You generate heat and energy,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was “another knock out performance.” They got a 26!

Finally, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber did a Samba to “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow. Len said it was a proper Samba. Carrie Ann gave her credit for doing the high energy dance at 50 years old! Bruno loved the theme of the performance. They got a 24.

Unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to another couple. This week, it was Danelle Umstead and Artem that were eliminated on DWTS Vegas Night.