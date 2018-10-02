It’s here! Cody Simpson has released his new music video for ‘Daybreak,’ and it will have you wanting to take a trip to the sandy shores! Catch a first look at the visual here!

Cody Simpson released his brand new music video for “Daybreak” on Oct. 2, and the dreamy visual will have you scrambling to hold onto every last bit of summer! The 21-year-old singer-songwriter commanded the last few months with fan-favorite tracks like “Don’t Let Me Go,” and “Underwater,” but as he throws an epic beach party in “Daybreak,” we hear a different sound from the singer. The breezy feel-good track delivers an underlying tone of nostalgia, and Cody completely captivates in the performance based video, while strumming his guitar under a setting sun!

The song and video serve as a single off Cody’s EP Wave One, which he released with his band,Cody Simpson & The Tide. Fans are loving the eclectic mix of songs from the EP, which have racked up a combined total of over 2 million Spotify streams – no big deal! When he’s not busy penning hit songs, Cody is the ultimate environmentalist and philanthropist. The musician recently penned an op-ed for Teen Vogue about the importance of environmental education and is the UNDP’s first ever Ocean Advocate, having spoken recently at the UN for World Oceans Day. It’s no wonder Cody chose the sea as a backdrop for the filming of “Daybreak!”

Cody says that he has been working towards the Tide for his entire career. “The reason behind the name was I wanted this body of work to be an audio replication of what the Tide is as an element of nature,” he says. “During that one summer, I had so many revelatory experiences. I wanted to be an exemplar of the Tide’s flow. It was about taking people back to that primitive innocence and being able to appreciate that. Music is the best vehicle to do so.”

We cannot get enough of this catchy track! Be sure to watch the full music video for “Daybreak” above, and stay tuned for even more to come from Cody!