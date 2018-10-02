Eva Longoria, 43, & 7 Celeb Moms Who Hit The Runway Just Weeks After Giving Birth

Hitting the catwalk with confidence! These new moms didn’t let having a baby stop them from strutting their stuff on the runway. See the hot moms for yourself!

Maternity leave, anyone? These new celebrity moms decided to ditch that when they walked the runway only weeks after welcoming their children. Eva Longoria, 43, did this most recently when she strutted down a floating catwalk over the Seine River at L’Oreal Paris’s Oct. 1 fashion show. The new mom gave birth to her son Santiago three months before on June 19, but that didn’t stop her from stunning at Paris Fashion Week. Not only was she wearing a floral gown with a high-low skirt, but Eva sported a bold makeup look as well — neon eye makeup and glittery lips. Wow!

Eva joins a long list of mothers who have bounced back and taken on the catwalk shortly after birth — most of them being Victoria’s Secret models. From Adriana Lima, 37, to Doutzen Kroes, 33, staples of the lingerie brand’s annual fashion show have gotten their tummies toned just in time for the televised catwalk. We can’t imagine how much time they have to spend at the gym to accomplish this! But when modeling is your full-time job, that’s just part of the business, right? Even so, not all model momma choose this route.

Candice Swaneopoel, 29, waited over a year after giving birth to her first son to return to the runway – and it took fellow Victoria’ Secret model Karolina Kurkova even longer than that. But whether the new moms rush in or hang back with their baby, we respect both decisions.

Walking the runway after having a baby is one thing, but it’s quite another to do it while pregnant — which happened a lot this year. Not only did Lily Aldridge, 32, flaunt her five-month baby bump in a red dress at the Brandon Maxwell show, but Rihanna featured two expecting models in her Fenty show. One of them, Slick Woods, 22, even went into labor backstage!

Could these model moms get any cooler?